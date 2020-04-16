PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk's union has again taken aim at her over the public servant pay rise freeze, claiming the NSW Liberal Government was doing a better job of looking out for frontline health workers.

It comes after it was revealed NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet would recommend to Cabinet that frontline health workers should be exempt from a freeze.

AWU Secretary Steve Baker told The Courier-Mail it was unbelievable a Liberal Government would do a better job of looking out for frontline health workers than Queensland Labor.

"For a Liberal Government in New South Wales to recognise that frontline health workers should still be getting paid what they're owed is nothing less than embarrassing for Annastacia Palaszczuk and her ministers," he said.

Australian Workers’ Union secretary Steve Baker. Picture: Liam Kidston

"It's a pretty damning indictment that a New South Wales Liberal Government is going into bat for frontline workers while a Queensland Labor Government leaves them high and dry.

The Premier has stood firm on that the freeze would apply to all public servants, including frontline staff.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace yesterday told The Courier-Mail the Government's No. 1 priority had always been growing and protecting jobs.

"We restored frontline workers after the previous LNP Government under Campbell Newman sacked 14,000 public servants including nurses, doctors and hospital staff," she said.

Originally published as 'Embarrassing' Palaszczuk ripping off public servants: Union