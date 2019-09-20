Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for takeoff

Pre-construction works have begun at the Emerald Airport as the Central Highlands Regional Council prepares to resurface the main runway, taxiway and apron bays as part of a $16 million capital investment.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the main runway’s existing asphalt surface was almost 20 years old and approaching the end of its functional life.

‘These works will ensure this essential piece of infrastructure can remain operational and continue to support economic growth in the region,’ he said.

‘The Emerald Airport is the 34th largest airport in Australia and an important gateway to the region, with around 208,000 passengers through the doors each year.

‘Connectivity to our region is vital and upgrading the infrastructure at the airport will unlock future development opportunities for the airport and local businesses.’

Mayor Hayes said contractors Boral Asphalt and council crews would be setting up the work site over the next month.

‘If you’ve visited the airport recently, you would have noticed a hive of activity,’ he said.

‘Trucks have started moving in and out of the facility bringing in materials and getting everything ready for the asphalt overlay works, which are set to commence on 9 October.’

Mayor Hayes said the construction phase for the resurfacing was expected to take around three months and would involve night works.

He said the plant may produce some noise during this period, but all efforts would be made to limit the impact on nearby residents.

The program also includes a $3 million upgrade to the general aviation area, which will commence at the same time and is expected to be completed by February 2020.

Those works will involve reconstructing the general and eastern aviation apron, and the refuelling area, in addition to widening the taxiway apron.

The works are jointly funded by the Australian Government, and through the Queensland Government’s Building our Regions program, in association with Central Highlands Regional Council.