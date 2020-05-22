Emerald Airport to be renovated to tune of $4.3 million

UPGRADES: The Central Highlands Regional Council matched the State Government’s $2.14 million commitment. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

NEARLY $4.3 million will be spent redeveloping Emerald Airport.

The airport will receive an extension of its terminal building, a new communications room, and better road access and parking.

The work is expected to support 14 construction jobs.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said funding for large projects, such as the airport expansion, is vital for continued regional growth.

“Being able to work together like this with like-for-like funding is truly impressive,” Mr Hayes said.

“The Central Highlands will certainly benefit from the increased infrastructure and future plans for our water supply.”

The state money is part of the Building our Regions program.

Funding applications for the program were submitted by local governments to the Department of State Development in August 2019.

State Development Minister Kate Jones said construction in Emerald was expected to commence “in the coming weeks”.

“We’ve got to keep industry connected and the community supported, when it comes to agriculture, resources, healthcare, emergency services,” she said.

“After some dark days we’re getting on with building a brighter tomorrow for our state.”

Ms Jones called the pledge “another vital step to help grow industry in the Central Highlands”.