Emerald benefits from deal to supply reopened CQ mine

A MAN raised in the Central Highlands is giving back to the region by supplying Emerald-based coal mines.

Martin Albert is the managing director of an earthmoving equipment company based in Mackay that has just signed a three-year contract to supply three Bowen Basin mines.

The deal will involve supplying equipment to Gregory Mine, Minerva Mine and Meteor Downs Mine, owned by Sojitz, extending the 18-month partnership between the two companies and bringing more jobs to town.

"We get work done there by local people in Emerald," Mr Albert said.

"Local vendors do our repairs. Emerald in particular is really good for those services."

Some of the equipment already supplied to Sojitz includes D10T dozers, 777G water carts, 24M graders, and Isuzu water and service carts.

DEAL DONE: Sojitz employees with a D10T dozer at Minerva Mine.

Mr Albert said it was great to see Sojitz, which acquired the Gregory Mine from BHP and reopened it earlier this year, support a privately-owned local business.

Minerva Mine general manager Simon Budden said he wanted to continue supporting privately-owned local businesses.

"Kent Hire's business model and the way they service us has been really great for our partnership," he said.

"We've got most of our workforce living in Emerald and we always try to continue our relationships with key local suppliers.

"Smaller businesses contribute more to the local area and that's part of the Sojitz model."

Mr Albert said his childhood in the Central Highlands bred him for the business.

"I started Kent Hire two years ago after working for the last 15 years for other earthmoving equipment hire companies both privately and publicly owned," he said.

"Growing up in the Central Highlands there's a lot of opportunities that are in front of you with the mining industry and the boom that's happened there.

"If you're growing up next door [to these industries] it's an opportunity that a lot of other people aren't lucky enough to get."

In just two years, Kent Hire has been supported by a number of large mining houses including BHP, Glencore, Yancoal and TMM Group.

"The mining industry in general is very busy at the moment," Mr Albert said.

"We hope to keep growing with the major mining companies that we're already dealing with."