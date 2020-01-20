Emerald bowling for bushfires

THE Emerald Bowls Club is doing its bit this Australia Day to support a national bushfire appeal.

To raise funds for the Red Cross Disaster Relief, the club will host a ‘Bowls and BBQ’ event on Sunday for everyone to enjoy a game of bowls and a snag.

Club member Mark Gallagher said every small effort would help those affected by the fires.

“It’s just our way of trying to help,” Mr Gallagher said.

“It’s not much, but if every little club like ours did the same thing, it’d end up a lot.

“The target is to raise $2,000 on the day. Anything over and above is going to be a bonus.”

Money raised will go the HelloWorld Travel Go Fund Me page, which pledged to match all donations before passing them to the Red Cross.

“The idea behind the day was just what we’ve seen on TV,” Mr Gallagher said.

“I’m sure everyone in Emerald would know someone that’s had problems, because it’s affected so many people.”

Mr Gallagher wished to thank Ally Sinclair and Jacinda Fehlhaber for helping to organise the occasion.

The Australia Day Bowls event begins at 1pm on Sunday, January 26.

Entry will be $10 and prizes will be raffled off throughout the day.

Bowls will be provided, and kids aged 10 and under should be supervised.

Register attendance in advance at the club at 82 Hospital Road or call 4982 1173.