Emerald Bowls Club's member wins big

EMERALD Bowls Club's weekly Superdraw last Friday night was certainly one to remember, with one lucky club member walking away with thousands of dollars.

Emerald local and regular bowls club patron, Kathleen Simon, won an incredible $13,000 on the night, which she said was "a bit breathtaking”.

"I just sat there (when they called out her name). My husband said, 'That's you' and I said 'Oh yeah',” she said.

"He said, 'That's you! You better get up there because you've only got three minutes (to claim the prize).”

Mrs Simon has already decided what she was going to do with the money.

"I'm going to put it towards taking the family on a cruise - a seven day one to Vanuatu and New Caledonia,” she said.

"The whole lot are coming - my son, the two daughters, the grandchildren and my husband.”

Mrs Simon said her family didn't believe her when she first told them about her win.

"It took a few minutes (to sink in),” she said.

As a member of the Emerald Bowls Club for about two years, Mrs Simon said she hoped the weekly Superdraws would have a "big effect” on the club's patronage.

"I hope it draws people in because, I mean, the minimum you can win on the draw is $10,000 and then it jackpots from there,” she said.

"So that's a big draw card. It should bring people in.”

In a sign of positive things to come, Mrs Simon said there was a lot of people at the club for the Superdraw last week.

"(I go there) pretty well every Friday night, just to socialise with people and have a meal,” she said.