Emerald bowls to seventh best in state

THE Emerald Bowls Club is now ranked seventh in the state after a competition last weekend.

The state pennant finals pitted the top eight clubs in Queensland against one another at Tweed Heads.

It was the Emerald club’s first time at the finals.

The Tweed Heads Bowls Club hosted Emerald, Enogerra, Jubilee (Townsville), Swifts (Cunningham district), Tweed Heads, Dalby, Boyne Tannum, and Pialba on November 9 and 10.

On Saturday morning, Emerald played Tweed Heads and lost by 32 bowls. In the afternoon it lost to Jubilee by just seven bowls. On Sunday the Emerald side was defeated by 21 bowls, landing itself in seventh place at the tournament’s end.

“Overall we didn’t win a game, but it’s still an achievement for our little club,” Mr Renner said.

“We’re lucky if we play once a fortnight. Our district covers a fair amount of ground, so to get down to play against these top sides is a big achievement.

“We never gave up.”

To reach the pennants, Emerald beat Clermont and Longreach, then defeating Proserpine by two bowls in the qualifying match.

“This was the first time Emerald’s been to pennants, and to beat Proserpine was a feather in our cap,” Mr Renner said. “We didn’t disgrace ourselves even looking at the scores.

“We’ve got a lot of new bowlers who have only been involved the last three or four years. “Some them certainly learnt a lot, and we’ve got to congratulate the guys for their professionalism.”

Mr Renner looked forward to playing in the pennants again next year, and the first weekend of May next year the Emerald team will compete in a district competition.