Emerald business joins global fundraising campaign

SLEEPING OUT: Tracey Crouch, Bronwyn Reid holding Ziggy Stardust, Helen Killian and Shiu Billay from 4T Consultants.

THE team at environmental services company 4T Consultants will get closer to the environment when they participate in global charitable campaign, The World’s Big Sleep Out.

The World’s Big Sleep Out participants aim to raise awareness and money to help end homelessness by sleeping outside on December 7.

Some of the venues hosting sleep outs include Trafalgar Square in London, and Times Square in New York.

Australia’s event will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Although a 10-hour drive stands between 4T Consultants crew and the capital city, director Bronwyn Reid said she was not letting the distance stop her and her team from taking part.

As a show of solidarity, the employees will be hosting sleep outs on the night in their own backyards.

The team hopes to make the community aware of homelessness in Emerald and raise funds for the campaign’s local beneficiary charity, Mercy Community.

“Giving back to the community in which we live and supporting those less privileged than ourselves is a major part of the culture here at 4T and in Emerald,” Ms Reid said.

“We are a local company with strong roots to our community, having been based in Emerald for 25 years, and it’s important for us to contribute where we can.

“We do live in a privileged area, but we know there are members of our community facing hardship.

“It may not be as obvious as displaced persons on the streets, but we know it is out there — social disadvantage is a real issue in rural Queensland.”

Emerald’s 4T Consultants employs 10 people who work with and consulting with a range of industries.

Every year the team chooses a different charity to support.

“It’s very easy to give five dollars here and two dollars there,” Ms Reid said.

“The World’s Big Sleep Out has been on our radar, especially the fact that you could participate outside a major metropolitan centre.”

Donations to 4T Consultants for the fundraiser can be made here.