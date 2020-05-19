Emerald business sees Christmas-level trading

AN EMERALD motel continues to see increased business despite the cancellation of yearly events that bring out-of-town visitors.

The Emerald Star Hotel has been operating “well over” 50 per cent capacity for the last few weeks, even with coronavirus restrictions limiting travellers.

Venue manager Dave Delanty said the motel usually sat at 50 per cent capacity yearly, while sports and other events would boost business about this time of year.

While the team expected business to drop off, it has continued to thrive.

Mr Delanty said the majority of guests were there for business and there were also some locals.

“Our motel has a great reputation since we renovated it with the premium Nightcap brand,” he said.

“It was always expected to do well once people started to travel and for essential workers.”

The motel has implemented strict procedures to ensure guests had not come in contact with coronavirus prior to their stay at Emerald.

Like many businesses, the Star Hotel also scaled back on employees across the hotel, motel and bottle shop since the outbreak.

While the hotel and restaurant closed initially, Mr Delanty said the bottle shop had also been thriving, with “Christmas-level trading”.

“It’s always good to keep at least some part of the business going, even in these hard times,” he said, “to hold on to as many of our employees as possible.”

The Star Hotel will reopen this weekend, after holding off to ensure the restaurant was “100 per cent” ready.

“There are a lot of things to be considered for the new normal,” Mr Delanty said.

“Prior to opening we want to make sure our venue is completely safe for our guests and staff.

“The venue has been thoroughly cleaned from top to bottom, even the kitchen has been repainted.”

He said he was looking forward to reopening and bringing back the whole team once restrictions were further eased.