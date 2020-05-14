Emerald businesses help deliver for nearby mine

STRONG BUSINESS: Kyle Mattingley and Andy Mitchell from Mitchell's Heavy Repairs and Sojitz's Sean Sawley.

SEVEN Emerald businesses helped prepare and deliver a water truck to Minerva Mine this week.

The Caterpillar 777 water truck was hauled from Western Australia and then brought to Emerald for repairs by Mackay equipment supplier Kent Hire.

Kent Hire managing director Martin Albert said he brought the truck interstate because he could rely on workers in Emerald.

He said he tended to work with businesses close to delivery sites because they were efficient and knowledgeable.

“We find we get better service from local vendors,” he said. “The local guys are familiar with the environments these machines are going to work in, so they know what needs to be done.

“We have always found the quality of work we get done in Emerald is very good, and the suppliers are reliable.

“Without the consistent work this large mining house provides, we wouldn’t be able to pass the work on down the chain.”

The Emerald businesses involved with preparing the truck were Slugs Hydraulic Cylinder Repairs, Mitchell’s Heavy Repairs, Nixon Heavy Haulage, Hyden Hose Power, Graham’s Plant Hire, Gazbek Industries, and Anrad Engineering.

Minerva general manager Simon Budden said the relationship between the mine and small businesses was reciprocal.

“We do certainly consider local business and local providers when we’re making decisions about who supplies services to us,” he said.

“When we had the big mining downturn, some of our local providers kept us going. We don’t forget that.

“We look for opportunities to repay that faith that they showed us back then.”

The truck was delivered on Wednesday and will be used for dust suppression on tracks at Minerva Mine.