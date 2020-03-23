Emerald businesses reeling from new virus rules

RESTRICTED: Emerald's Maraboon Tavern has been hit by national rules announced on Sunday.

SHORT Federal Government notice to restrict business operations has put Emerald in an uncertain scramble Monday morning.

To slow coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday night the closure of licensed clubs, hotels, and pubs from midday today, and restaurants and cafes will be restricted to providing takeaway service.

Maraboon Tavern general manager Matt Michael said it was "devastating" for him and his 50 staff.

"We're in the unknown," he said. "This was sprung on us yesterday afternoon, so we're trying to formulate a plan.

"There's so many different levels we have to look at."

Mr Michael said he would have a conference today to sort out the tavern's operation under the new rules.

Emerald Golf Club manager Susan Heenan said the club would close from noon today, but the golf course was still open for the moment.

"Of course we're worried," she said. "We will reopen, there's no doubt about that.

"But of course this is an incredibly scary time for all the staff. People are scared, but we'll be looking ways we can continue to operate in some capacity.

"I've put the question to Clubs Queensland as to what's to happen with the course. We have a webinar this morning."

Assistant manager of Theo's Cafe Manasseh Teautana said workers were taking it "day by day".

"Takeaway will be the plan until we're told otherwise," he said. "We're a little bit concerned.

Capricornian owner Richard Stapleton said his restaurant would be closed until further notice. He said he would speak with employees later today.

"It's obviously of concern to everybody," Mr Stapleton said.

"We won't worry about what we can't control. We just need to accept the directions as they've been issued and carry on."

The Prime Minister warned that harsher restrictions could be imposed if Australians failed to observe the new measures.

"As we've just made very clear," he said, "when that doesn't occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced.

"I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment."