Emerald childcare service thrilled over recent high rating

Goodstart Emerald Director Katy Lewis, Assistant Director Jess Wilson and Educational Leader Fazila Nisha. Goodstart Emerald has been rated as Exceeding National Quality Standard under the National Quality Framework.

An Emerald kindergarten and childcare centre has recently received a top rating under the National Quality Framework (NQF) for the quality of care provided.

Goodstart Early Learning Emerald has been rated as Exceeding National Quality Standard after being assessed in December.

Director of Goodstart Emerald, Katy Lewis, said she was thrilled to hear of the huge feat.

“To receive an exceeding rating proves the high quality of care we provide for the children,” she said.

“We were elated to gain that result and be recognised for going above and beyond every single day.”

The National Quality Standard (NQS) sets a national benchmark for the quality of children’s education and care services across Australia.

Services are assessed by the state or territory regulatory authority and receive a rating for each of seven quality areas of the NQS, as well as an overall rating.

“When I walked into this centre five years ago it was my aim to make it an exceeding centre and with the incredible team behind me we reached that high quality benchmark and work hard every day to maintain it, because children deserve the best possible start in life through access to quality early learning,” Ms Lewis said.

The Emerald centre had to wait 10 weeks for the results after the assessment from December 1-3.

“Thank you to our committed educators who showcased what a beautiful service we offer and for educating our next generation of superstars,” Ms Lewis said.

Implementation of the NQF is guided by the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA).

According to the ACECQA, three of Emerald’s childcare centres haven’t been reassessed since 2015, with the other centre’s being reassessed sometime between then and 2019.

To find out more information about service ratings, visit the ACECQA website or ACECQA’s family focused website, Starting Blocks.