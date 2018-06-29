Emerald city gets a taste of Oz

ROAD TO OZ: Marist students Lindsay Chapman (Wizard of Oz), Hannah Herwin (Dorothy), Abbie Hopkinson (Tinman), Hannah Ryan (Lion), Elijah Horsfall (Scarecrow) rehearse the musical. See page 12 for more photos.

TALENT within Marist College will be showcased next month as the Wizard of Oz hits the stage.

Following the traditional storyline, when a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Hannah Herwin) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz.

They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow (Elijah Horsfall), a Tin Man (Abbie Hopkinson), and a Cowardly Lion (Hannah Ryan).

Join the students as they turn Emerald into the land of Oz, through the young performers rendition of the Wizard of Oz. Tickets are on sale now for the performances on July 19, 20 and 21, starting from $20 and can be purchased from the Marist College Office and at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ the-wizard-of-oz-tickets- 43012340067