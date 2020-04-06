Emerald community joins the global bear hunt

KEEP LOOK: The bear hunt has made its way to the Emerald community.

IT’S a small, fluffy and simple and bringing smiles to faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Children and adults across the world are joining in the search for bears of all sizes in front yards, on porches and in windows in the movement inspired by the popular children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen.

Working its way to the Central Highlands, more than 300 people have joined the Emerald Bear Hunt Facebook group and so far 33 streets have registered participation.

Bears on the gate in Emerald.

Mum of two Jade Tanzil said her two little girls looked forward to their daily bear hunts.

“We go for a walk daily and have spotted a few which they loved,” she said.

“After seeing people were putting bears out all over town, I took the girls for a drive and they thought it was amazing.

“They are a bit little to spot them by themselves, but I stopped right in front of each house and let them have a look.

“It felt like Christmas light looking.”

Not only is it getting people out of the house, but Mrs Tanzil says it’s lighting up the community with something everyone can participate in.

“It’s something different, and even though we can’t physically be together we can still show community spirit by doing something that we can all be a part of,” she said.

Community members have shared photos of their bears on fences and gates, in trees, sitting in chairs and even camping.

Loretta Gaudron make one of the first bear displays to encourage locals through isolation.

Loretta Gaudron, 51, created one of the original bear displays on Harris St, and said it was a way for her to help lift spirits in the community.

“Kids can’t go to school or see their friends, but they can go out walking,” she said.

“It’s something for the community and it’s always nice to give something back, a bit of joy.”

Ms Gaudron said it was a great way for people to socialise and get creative while abiding by the social distancing rules.

She also added some positive signs to encourage locals through isolation.

“They’re just to make people aware of why we’re doing this, so we can all make it back to normal,” she said.

Bears were spotted in the front garden.

Coming into Easter, Ms Gaudron has decided to create a festive Easter display and dress up for the occasion.

“I’ll dress up and go outside, and who knows I might even give out Easter eggs,” she said.

“I can still do it, but by doing it safely.

“You can do what you normally do but do it at home, set up a camp in the backyard.

“Make the most of it.”

Visit the Emerald Bear Hunt Facebook page for a map of all the local bear displays.