Emerald crashes disappoint police

NOT HAPPY: Emerald Police have attended a number of traffic crashes this week.

NOT HAPPY: Emerald Police have attended a number of traffic crashes this week. Taylor Battersby

LOCAL police are disappointed by two car crashes in Emerald recently.

On January 16, two four- wheel-drive utilities collided on the Capricorn Highway, just outside of Emerald.

The driver of the first car, a 68-year-old male from the Mackay area, sustained a suspected fracture to his leg.

The second driver, a 47-year-old male from the Emerald area, had minor bruising to his shoulder.

The 68-year-old was issued with an infringement notice.

A second crash occurred on January 18 at the intersection of Opal and Loch streets, involving a Holden Captiva and a Toyota Hilux. A traffic infringement notice was issued to the 40-year-old female driver of the Captiva for failing to give way.

The officer in charge of Emerald Police Station, Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane, said the crashes were a timely reminder to take note of the "Fatal Five” contributors to road deaths, especially on highways - distraction and inattention, speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while fatigued.

"We want everyone to make sure they get to their destination safely,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.