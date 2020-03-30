Emerald cricket coach awarded Club Person of the Year

WHAT under 11s cricket coach Aaron Kiely enjoys most about his work is seeing his team become friends and grow together.

“There’s nothing more rewarding,” he said.

The Emerald Brothers Cricket Club yesterday recognised Mr Kiely’s dedication by awarding him the annual Club Person of the Year.

He got involved with the club in 2019 when his son began playing for the Brothers.

“It’s just great to be part of the club,” Mr Kiely said. “There are a lot of good people around us.

“We’re all there for the kids, to watch them develop and grow and be part of a team.

“They’re all from different schools and you watch them come together and become good mates.”

Secretary Lyn Brown said the award highlighted those who contributed to the entire club.

“From all reports he’s a great coach,” she said. “He instils the right ethics and morals into the kids. He’s well-respected and admired by players, parents, and the opposition.

“We’ve had the award going for four or five seasons and we count it as one of our more important trophies because it’s about someone who promotes and works for the club as a whole and can see the big picture.”

A Brothers Facebook post read: “He is passionate about cricket, he has an amazing drive to bring all cricket players together to learn the sport.

It said he “sets a lifetime of love for any sport and any other player.”

Mr Kiely intends to continue coaching in future seasons.