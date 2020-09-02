Emerald Cyclones prove powerful force on court

Emerald Cyclones and Rockhampton Rebels in action in the Senior A game at Jardine Park on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

Emerald Cyclones and Rockhampton Rebels in action in the Senior A game at Jardine Park on Sunday. Photo: Jann Houley

NETBALL: The Emerald Cyclones blew the competition away at the Sullivan’s Carnival at the weekend.

They won their six games to take out the closely contested Senior A division at the Rockhampton Netball Association’s annual event at Jardine Park.

Seventy teams from across Central Queensland took part, with about 300 games played across 10 divisions over the two days.

Junior E winners CCNA JRT Magic were awarded the Sullivan’s Trophy.

The team won their eight games, two of them to nil, to finish with a goal average of 7.3889, the best of any team at the carnival.

While team nominations were down due to COVID-19, RNA president Simone Hitchcock said it was still a great weekend of competition and camaraderie.

“It went really well,” she said.

“The games were of a high standard and there were some really tight results in some of the divisions.

Frenchville Bears and Frenchville Corgis in Junior F. Photo: Jann Houley

“We were really happy that a lot of regional associations still came, including Blackwater, Emerald, Gladstone, Monto, Curtis Coast and Middlemount.”

Representative teams competed at the carnival for the first time, giving them some much-needed court time in the lead-up to this month’s Nissan State Age Championships.

Among them were the Rockhampton 13 years team which enjoyed an unbeaten run in Junior A2 and the Rockhampton 15 years team that put in a strong showing in Senior A.

Sullivan’s Carnival results

Senior A: Winners Emerald Cyclones; runners-up The Birds

Senior B: Winners Blackwater Wrecked Em; runners up: Frenchville Scorpions

Senior C: Winners Straight Off The Couch; runners-up Emerald Cboms

Junior A1: Winners Biloela Dynamite; runners-up Coastal Sharks

Junior A2: Winners Comets; runners-up Runaways Tanzanite

Junior B: Winners Frenchville Bilbies; runners-up Bluebirds Brolgas

Junior C: Winners Curtis Coast Stingers; runners-up Biloela Fusion

Junior D: Winners Biloela Fury; runners-up Curtis Coast Sharks

Junior E: Winners CCNA JRT Magic; runners-up RGS Stars

Juniors F: Winners Frenchville Bears; runners-up Runaways Turquoise

