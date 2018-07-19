Emerald early intervention support to help kids thrive

GIVING THE THUMBS UP: Katrina Beard, Gabrielle McCosker, Rachel Robertson, Eloise Beard and Nadia Harley of the BUSHkids Early Start Emerald team.

GIVING THE THUMBS UP: Katrina Beard, Gabrielle McCosker, Rachel Robertson, Eloise Beard and Nadia Harley of the BUSHkids Early Start Emerald team. Kristen Booth

SUPPORT for children's health and wellbeing officially lands in Emerald later this month.

BUSHkids will launch its NDIS early childhood services across Central Queensland with the official opening of its Early Childhood Early Intervention service centre in Emerald.

The Royal Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme - BUSHkids - is a not-for-profit organisation that has been supporting the health and wellbeing of children and families in Queensland's regional, rural and remote communities for more than 80 years.

Early Childhood Early Intervention is a new program fully funded by the National Disability Insurance Scheme and is designed to help children aged zero to six years with a disability or developmental delay to access the support and services they need to achieve better long-term outcomes.

BUSHkids chief executive officer Carlton Meyn said through the program the organisation was hoping to help more local children through its new team of early childhood professionals.

"The Early Childhood Early Intervention services will benefit the community to support children with developmental delay, and it's a service that was really required,” he said.

"In fact, 16per cent of our funding for the whole of Central Queensland is for Emerald - there is a huge need.

"We have added Early Childhood Early Intervention to the range of early childhood services already available through our existing Emerald service centre.

"We've been able to put together an excellent team of early childhood professionals to deliver the new service.”

Where a child requires more intensive early intervention support, BUSHkids staff will work with the family to develop an NDIS plan to access support on a more long-term basis.

The official opening on July 27 will be followed by a service centre open day.

There will be fun activities available for the kids, and visitors will have the opportunity to tour the new Emerald centre, chat with the team and learn more about the NDIS Early Childhood Early Intervention service they are providing.

Mr Meyn said BUSHkids was delighted to support children and families across Central Queensland by delivering the NDIS early intervention services to the region.