Emerald elves prepare for town lolly run

SANTA’S helpers were hard at work on Sunday morning preparing the jolly man’s transport for this month’s Emerald lolly run.

The Operation Rudolph committee gathered at the Emerald Fire Station to put the finishing touches on Mr Claus’s sleigh, donated by CQ TAFE, for his travels about town on Christmas Eve.

“It’s nice to get a bit of Christmas cheer out there,” Queensland Ambulance Service officer Kayci King said of the parade.

“Get everyone excited and in the spirit on Christmas Eve for the kids around town.

“You always see little street parties here and there and the kids are always out having a play together.”

Benjamin Kerle putting the final touches on Santa's sleigh.

This year Santa has a few more appointments and will head to the Avalon Aged Care Facility and Emerald Hospital to deliver bags of goodies.

“Before the parade starts we have our Santa and some of his helpers travel in an emergency vehicle to Avalon and the hospital,” Kayci said.

“They’ll walk through and give the patients and residents their own lolly bag.”

Those visits will happen about 4pm. The parade begins on the south side of town at 5.30pm, and on the north side at 6pm.

Lollies for the parade continue to be donated by the community.

The Operation Rudolph tradition is 19 years old. Each year the parade’s routes will be reversed.

To stay up to date about the routes or for more information visit the Operation Rudolph Facebook page, or email emd.operation.rudolph@outlook.com.