Emerald engineer shows off study at uni showcase

CIVIL ENGINEERS: Brodie Young at work during his research.

STUDENTS of CQUniversity celebrated their accomplishments this week with a digital showcase of their work.

The graduating class of the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Engineering Technology took part in the annual CQU Engineering Showcase on Wednesday, which was moved online because of coronavirus restrictions.

Civil engineering student Brodie Young, who has been living in Emerald and studying remotely at CQUniversity presented his research on coal catching containers to prevent ballast contamination on Central Queensland Coal Network tracks.

His Ballast Fouling Quantification project took six months to complete and will help inform Aurizon’s maintenance programs.

“I’m happy with the project,” Mr Young said.

“It gave some good results. It’s a study which has set up a program that other students can build on.”

CQU student and Central Highland Regional Council cadet engineer Brodie Young.

It was the first time the university’s showcase was held virtually in its 18-year history.

Mr Young said he was comfortable presenting his findings from his home, rather than in person.

“I had a presentation at the start of the term, which was an update on our project,” he said.

“I found it quite comfortable to deliver. Everybody was still able to interact and ask questions.”

CQUniversity conference coordinator Dr Aruna Jayasuriya said the final year students showed their work via Zoom to an audience composed of engineering staff, fellow students, and family members.

He said the students produced projects based on real challenges facing organisations in Central Queensland, including flash flood risk, sewerage modelling, pavement design, and automated water treatment.