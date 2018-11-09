Emerald excited for new business venture

NEXT GEN: Paul and Kerrie Clark with Sandra and Russell Smith.

OWNERS of Emerald Party Hire, Paul and Kerrie Clark, are looking forward to their new business venture.

This Monday saw the amalgamation of Emerald Party Hire and Smith & Co Tent Hire.

"Paul and I see taking on Smith & Co Tent Hire as a great opportunity to expand our existing business and continue to provide the Central Highlands with the same outstanding customer service they have come to know from both parties,” Mrs Clark said.

"Our hearts and best interest is in Emerald and the Central Highlands along with our passion being party hire. We live and breathe it and love being a part of big moments in local lives.

"With the combination of these two established businesses, we'll be able to provide locals with all party hire needs for any size function, from a small backyard gathering to major corporate events.

"From your basic plastic chair to a fancy cross back wooden chair, marquees, vintage furniture range plus more, we feel passionate about taking our new venture to the next level.

"Russell and Sandra Smith have been very supportive and their belief in us is encouraging. We look forward to carrying on and keeping their well-known business name and reputation.

Ex-owners of Smith & Co Tent Hire, Sandra and Russell Smith, would like to thank their loyal clientele for their support and encouragement over the years.

"We know the support and encouragement will continue for Paul and Kerrie as to lose this local service would be devastating for the community,” Mr Smith said.

"We wish Paul and Kerrie every success.”

To hire, call 0407832536.