Emerald family awarded for cricket contribution

A FAMILY was awarded a sports award for its exceptional contribution to an Emerald cricket club.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club gave its annual Family Spirit Award to the Murphy family this week.

Jodie Murphy, who is club president and scores games every week, said her family got involved about seven years ago.

Her husband Brett serves in the bar and canteen; her daughter Phoebe plays in the seniors team and helps on come-and-try days; her son and Kelly plays and helps at Junior Blaster sessions.

“It’s the family aspect,” Mrs Murphy said. “The spirit of the club. It promotes a positive atmosphere.

“I think it’s an extended family.”

She encouraged other families to get involved.

“Every little bit helps the club,” Mrs Murphy said.

Emerald Brothers secretary Lyn Brown said the Family Spirit Award exemplified the qualities of the club.

“The Family Spirit was brought in five or six seasons ago,” she said. “In every club there’s always a family that seems to do everything.

“We’ve acknowledged the Murphys this year. Without whole families getting behind the club we couldn’t be as successful as we are.

“Brothers has a very family spirit. That’s why the award is so important to us as a club.”

An Emerald Brothers Facebook post read: “Congrats again Murphy family and a huge thanks from all our members for what you do.”