Emerald fig tree diseased, to be felled

FIG TREE: The tree by the Emerald library that is to be felled.

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council will fell a diseased fig tree in the Emerald library park.

The giant fig tree, one of two, provided shade to what became the seating area in the library park for about 20 years.

Communities general manager John McDougall said cutting the tree down was the last resort.

“It’s very unfortunate,” he said, “but the tree has died from what we believe is a fungal disease, pest infestation, or combination thereof.

“After unsuccessfully treating the tree for several months, our focus is now on ensuring the second tree remains healthy – and so far, it seems to be.”

Mr McDougall said the council had consulted two arborists about the tree’s illness.

“We’ve been unable to identify the exact cause of the disease, but we believe it began as a fungus in the roots,” he said.

“With these types of diseases, it’s often too late to save the tree when signs become visible above the ground.”

The council will consider planting a replacement tree once soil conditions are favourable and there is no risk of disease being passed on to a new tree.