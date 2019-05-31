Emerald galloper wins cup

NO AMATEUR: Fastnet Flyer's owners Scott Power and Dee Power praise the Emerald galloper after he won his third Mackay Amateur Cup.

GLENDA Bell's stable star Fastnet Flyer took out his third Mackay Amateur Cup over 1800m last Saturday, with heavyweight Brisbane jockey Brad Pengelly giving the star Emerald galloper a pearl of a ride in transit.

The Ooralea Park track specialist was a winner of the 2016, 2018 and now the 2019 Amateurs Cup, along with the 2017 Mackay Cup.

Fastnet Flyer was settled towards the rear of the field from his wide barrier and found the fence on the turn out of the straight.

Pengelly worked his way through the field, taking inside runs, as they worked towards the home turn.

Fastnet Flyer shouldered off the fence, thundered down the middle of the track and sprinted to outstay and outgun his rivals.

He held off Rockhampton Amateurs cup winner Poetic Pete ($2.30 fav) to score by a head on the line in the rich $30,000 feature North Queensland classic, to bring up his fifth win from seven starts on the Ooralea Park track and distance in Mackay.

Bell was stunned with the $18 odds on offer throughout betting on the cup.

She said it seemed the betting market ignored Fastnet Flyer's track record just about every time the veteran galloper lined up at Mackay but her owners didn't ignore it and all filled up at the big price.

Fastnet Flyer will continue on his North Queensland carnival path towards another tilt at the $100,000 Mackay Cup on July 13.

Sunlight to light up the Everest

DAN and Rae Fletcher's triple group one winning superstar sprinter Sunlight has been snapped up early by slot holders Max Whitby and Neil Werrett.

Werrett has a good eye for talent. He bred and owned one of the immortals of the turf, Black Caviar.

Sunlight, a three time group one winner has firmed from $11 to $9 in the Everest after becoming the fourth confirmed runner.

After Sunlight scored in the Newmarket, connections were always confident the filly would secure a slot, Fletcher said.

But now it had been secured her preparations could be planned around having Sunlight cherry ripe for $14million the Everest at Randwick in October.

Racing returns to Treasure Park on June 15 with the Moranbah Race Club hosting its big winter carnival meeting which is always a great community event in the coal capital of Queensland and always a big day of racing.

Moranbah Race Club president Kay and John Juhas and club stalwart Matthew Hugget have pledged to have plenty of racing and entertainment on offer with a highly-competitive fashions of the field, a licensed bar, full catering, tote facilities and a bookmakers' ring.

Gates open at 11am with the bar operating until late into the night so they can party hard.

Buses will run back and forth to the Moranbah Workers Club on the hour before and after the races until late into the night.

Premier provincial Queensland trainer and the king of Treasure Park John Manzelmann will have strong teams assembled for the meeting as he always does.

The queen of North Queensland racing, Olivia Cairns from Mackay, will also line up runners at the meeting along with premiership leading country trainer Bevan Johnson.

The feature race on the program will be the $10,000 class B CFMEU combined union cup which has been proudly supported by the CFMEU and union movement in Moranbah.

So be sure to make it out to Moranbah's Treasure Park on June 15 for a top day of winter carnival racing.

Another feature meeting on the radar in the highlands on July 27 is the big Clermont Cup meeting.

Bill Bell and his hard working team have promised a top day of racing, glitz, glamour and entertainment.

The Clermont Race Club will come alive and the Clermont Cup will again be run in honour of Clermont Race Club life member Tony Kenny as the 1400 metre Tony Kenny Memorial Clermont Cup.