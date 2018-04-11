Emerald gives back

PROUD PLAYERS: Our Rainbow House netball girls in their new uniforms.

PROUD PLAYERS: Our Rainbow House netball girls in their new uniforms. Contributed

ORGANISATIONS from around the Central Highlands have shown great generosity by supporting and giving needed items to a charity in Zambia.

Based in Emerald, Our Rainbow House is a charity which opened a school near Lusaka in Zambia in 2012, giving 51 primary school students the opportunity for an education.

Students been privileged to gain high quality uniforms for everyday use, donated by schools throughout Central Queensland and Australia.

The Emerald Netball Association recently jumped on board and donated a spare set of playing uniforms for the Our Rainbow House Netball team.

The founder of the charity and the school, Alison Ray, said: "The Emerald team heard that we were getting a team going and offered their spare uniforms.

"They did a presentation and gave us all these other items too.”

Ms Ray said the girls love receiving uniforms from Australian schools.

"They get so excited.''

Last year, Rockhampton Girls Grammar school donated uniforms to the school, and it now also has uniforms from Sunshine Coast Grammar School.

Our Rainbow House continuously sees the generosity of the local region, and Ms Ray said it's just amazing.

"A lot of people in the Central Highlands have contributed to this school,” she said.

"They have been just amazing, sponsoring each student. They always come to the fundraising events - it's a community project.

"It's the community pulling together for an overseas project.”

Rockhampton resident Marion Collins also sponsors a child at the school, and recently went over to meet the young girl whose life she has changed.

Ms Collins is an annual supporter of the charity, hosting an afternoon tea every year to raise money for Our Rainbow House, aiming for about $4000-$5000.

"It's a huge contribution. It was lovely for Marion to go over and see what she has worked for,” Ms Ray said.

"She works for it every year, but now she's seen it, it kind of pumps her up a bit more. The kids love meeting their sponsors.”

Ms Ray thanked the entire region for the support the charity receives year to year.

"With the downturn in the mining industry and all of that sort of thing, people still support us,” she said.

"We are feeling very humble and honoured. We do appreciate and are really thankful for everyone's continued support.”