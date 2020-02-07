Emerald grad celebrates new skills for Woorabinda students

GRADUATES: Some of the Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management students from Woorabinda who will soon graduate.

THE Indigenous community of Woorabinda will be well represented at CQUniversity’s first graduation at the this year, with a group of 18 students set to cross the stage at Emerald on February 11.

The students have all gained their Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management, as part of the Woorabinda Memorial Walk project, which is supported by Queensland Government’s Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

Conservation and Land Management teacher Kay Pearson travelled to Woorabinda once a week and with a computer room made available by the Wadga Wadga High School, the students were able to research and learn the units required.

And the experience has already helped the students find new opportunities.

Project graduate Shawn Holz secured a role with Queensland Health a month after he finished the study.

“It’s a different field, but everything I learned about getting the assignments done, and teamwork, really helped me get the job,” he said.

The project included regenerating a local wetland in Woorabinda, and Mr Holz said construction continued on the culturally-significant development of the Taroom-Woorabinda Memorial Walkway.

He also praised the commitment of CQUni teachers.

“Kay (Pearson) was just excellent, she made what we were learning so interesting, and helped everyone keep up and get across the line,” he said.

Ms Pearson said the students had achieved a lot, and she hoped some would continue onto Certificate II with CQUni.

“It’s been great to see the enthusiasm of these students, and the end result will certainly benefit their community,” she said.

The graduation will be held at the Calvary Christian Church on Gladstone Street from 2pm.