BACK TO GYM: The Lawrence girls in their training leotards ready for classes next term.
Sport

Emerald gymnastics to return in July

Timothy Cox
11th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
EMERALD gymnasts will return to the gym floor next month.

The Emerald Gymnastics and Trampoline Club will be back on Monday, July 13, having been closed earlier this year because of COVID-19.

Head coach Sue Fehlhaber said coaches, parents, and kids were excited to be back together.

“Everybody can’t wait to get back,” she said. “We’ve had enquiries from new members and some that have done gymnastics before – lots of positives at this point.”

Some trainees at the club kept up their fitness through video lessons from coaches.

Easton Lavis watching intently as coach Issy demonstrates online.
Ms Fehlhaber said everyone would need to gradually get their bodies used to the regular gym.

“We’ll be working on fitness and flexibility to ensure everybody’s safe and healthy,” she said.

A limited number of people will be allowed in the gym at any given time, so the club is developing new timetables and cleaning procedures for its staff and members.

The online classes will be discontinued.

“We’ll we back to our normal classes and will restructure with the restrictions,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

“It’ll probably be interesting for the first week while we get used to the things we have to do.”

She added that the coaches involved in the digital substitute lessons became more skilled in tackling the challenge.

“We’ve had to be quite creative as coaches to come up with different ideas to keep the kids feeling like they’re not doing the same thing every lesson,” Ms Fehlhaber.

“We’ve grown as coaches in this time, adapting and keeping things safe as well as fun and engaging online.”

