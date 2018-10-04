Emerald gymnasts' efforts applauded

TAYLA GRAHAM: Awarded fifth place for her beam routine.

TAYLA GRAHAM: Awarded fifth place for her beam routine. Contributed

EMERALD Gymnastics had two brave gymnasts step up to the big time when they competed at the Junior State Championships last month.

The State Championships took place September 21-24 at the Sleeman Sports Complex, Brisbane, and saw Ashlee McDonnel and Tayla Graham give it their all.

First timer at an event of this calibre, Level 4 Ashlee McDonnel had strong performances on all four apparatus.

She achieved two personal bests and placed in the top 10 for vault.

Level 5 gymnast Tayla Graham stepped up a level from last year's championships. Graham's strongest showing was her beam routine where she was awarded fifth place.

She also achieved one personal best and placed in the top 10 for vault.

Coach Sue Fehlhaber said both girls put in the hard yards leading up to the State Championships and are to be applauded for their performances.

"They both held their own against gymnasts from all over Queensland,” she said.

"Ashlee and Tayla both have their sights set on competing at next year's championships. The club is extremely proud of the girls' achievements.”