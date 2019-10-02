Emerald high in rodeo rankings

FOUR competitors from Queensland have won pro tour titles in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association this season.

The current season ended on September 30 and the top-15 in each event have qualified for the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals on October 24-27 at the Warwick Showgrounds.

The top-15 in the steer wrestling has unearthed two new stars this season, pro tour winner Tate Van Wel and runner up Haami Boynton both come from Queensland.

Victorian rider Terry Evison and Queensland cowboy Shane Kenny are third and fourth in the standings only $1000 behind Boynton in prizemoney.

The other Queenslanders at the top of event standings are Emerald cowboy Campbell Hodson in rope and tie, Ellysa Kenny in breakaway roping and Chantel Huddy in barrel race.

During the Northern Run this season, Charters Towers rider Bridie Davison set a new APRA breakaway roping record of 1.7 seconds in the Hughenden Timed Events Rodeo.

She hasn’t finished in the top 15 in the APRA so won’t have the chance to go for the title in Warwick.

One of the most successful cowboys in the 2019 season is Victorian bull rider Will Purcell who is $8000 ahead of Queensland rider Rohan Markham in prizemoney.

As in all events, the riders in the top half of the top-15 have a greater chance of success as they will be given points for their pro tour earnings before the four rounds at the finals.

A rider near the bottom of the top-15 will need to win prize money in all rounds of the finals to win a title.

Purcell is not the only Victorian at the top of standings lists, Terry Evison is in front in team roping header standings and is expected to compete along with fellow Victorian and heeler standings leader Aaron Bookluck at the finals. The pair have previously won titles in team roping.

The New South Wales charge at the finals will be led by saddle bronc standings leader Tim Hammond from Rosewood and Tumbarumba cowboy Ben Hall who leads the bareback bronc ride.

The first three rounds of the national finals in Warwick will be on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and then the last round will be held on the Sunday, October 27.

Two years ago, Emerald riders Campbell Hodson and Ellysa Kenny won the all around cowboy and cowgirl titles and are expected to perform strongly again this season.

There will be a second division and junior Warwick Rodeo on the Saturday and Sunday at the Warwick Showgrounds which is expected to attract strong numbers to a rodeo dubbed “Australia’s most famous”.