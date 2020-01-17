Emerald horse back in the game

EMERALD’S Dan and Rae Fletcher’s superstar mare Sunlight is back in light training after a paddock accident delayed her return to the Tony and Calvin McEvoy yard in Melbourne.

A splint-bone injury on her hind leg required surgery in December.

Team Fletcher was pretty keen to go back to back in the time-honoured Newmarket, but will miss those early couple of races.

Fletcher hopes she will end up in Sydney with the TJ Smith as her main target, and on the backburner the dream of going to Royal Ascot in June to take on England.

Fletcher said her surgery went without complications for the four-year-old mare, who is making good progress in her recovery.

“It was a straightforward procedure which went well,” Fletcher said.

“She has been back in her Flemington stable for two to three weeks now.