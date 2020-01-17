Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SUNLIGHT: The four-year-old mare’s surgery was successful.
SUNLIGHT: The four-year-old mare’s surgery was successful.
Sport

Emerald horse back in the game

Richard Turnbull
17th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERALD’S Dan and Rae Fletcher’s superstar mare Sunlight is back in light training after a paddock accident delayed her return to the Tony and Calvin McEvoy yard in Melbourne.

A splint-bone injury on her hind leg required surgery in December.

Team Fletcher was pretty keen to go back to back in the time-honoured Newmarket, but will miss those early couple of races.

Fletcher hopes she will end up in Sydney with the TJ Smith as her main target, and on the backburner the dream of going to Royal Ascot in June to take on England.

Fletcher said her surgery went without complications for the four-year-old mare, who is making good progress in her recovery.

“It was a straightforward procedure which went well,” Fletcher said.

“She has been back in her Flemington stable for two to three weeks now.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brief rainfall respite for Emerald

        Brief rainfall respite for Emerald

        News The BOM has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Highlands.

        MEET THE LOCALS: Coriander? I would ban it

        MEET THE LOCALS: Coriander? I would ban it

        News Emerald businesswoman Rebecca Smith has learned to trust her gut, in more ways than...

        Mine deaths might become ‘cost of doing business’

        premium_icon Mine deaths might become ‘cost of doing business’

        News Union fears mining bosses will use global companies to shield them from...

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."