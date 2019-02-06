Emerald hosts first of many graduations

EXCITED: CQUniversity student Jackson Morgan (with Hitachi Workshop supervisor Geoff Wills) will be graduating at the first ceremony in Emerald with a Certificate III in Mobile Plant Technology.

EXCITED: CQUniversity student Jackson Morgan (with Hitachi Workshop supervisor Geoff Wills) will be graduating at the first ceremony in Emerald with a Certificate III in Mobile Plant Technology. Contributed

IT WILL be a day full of celebrations at CQUniversity's first graduation ceremony in Emerald.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor (Central Highlands) Associate Professor Anita Milroy said the graduation ceremony would be a major milestone for the Emerald Campus.

"Graduation ceremonies are such a momentous occasion for any student and we are very excited to be able to host a graduation in Emerald for the very first time,” she said.

"Our heartfelt congratulations go to all graduates and we would encourage any eligible students to register for the Emerald ceremony.

"Often years of hard work go into achieving study goals and we look forward to celebrating your success with you.”

Jackson Morgan is one of the many students looking forward to the ceremony, graduating with a Certificate III in Mobile Plant Technology after four years of study.

He said the fact he could celebrate with family and friends in his home town of Emerald would make it even more special.

"The best thing about studying at CQUniversity is the friendships I have made over the past four years,” Mr Morgan said.

"The course has been very practical for my work at Hitachi. I would recommend it to anyone.”

Mr Morgan will continue working with Hitachi and hopes to one day become a workshop supervisor.

The graduation ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 7, at Emerald's Calvary Christian Church.

A full academic ceremony will be the order of the day, with Professor Nick Klomp, CQUniversity's new vice-chancellor and president, presenting graduates with their awards.

Students are invited to register online at mycentre.cqu.edu.au or call into the Emerald Campus, where the Student Success Team is ready to help.

The registration fee includes attendance, the hire of your academic regalia, mortarboard, light refreshments after the ceremony and two complimentary guest tickets.