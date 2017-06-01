Emerald is ready for action

PAWTY TIME: Tessa and Angus Crawford gearing up for the Paw Patrol show with the merchandise at Big W.

IN WHAT'S set to be the 'pawty' of the year, the Emerald Show Society is bringing Paw Patrol to the region.

That's right, Chase and all his mates will be on the case at the Emerald Show on June 6 and 7.

Emerald Show Society entertainment co-ordinator Samantha Elsden said kids could expect a sing and dance show with Ryder, Chase and Marshall.

"We are really excited about bring Paw Patrol to Emerald,” Samantha said.

"We spent a lot of time working on it and nearly missed out as they have just been on an Australian tour.

"We know it is difficult for families to travel to Brisbane to see shows like this - the travel, accommodation and the admission tickets puts something like this well out of reach - so it is really wonderful to provide the opportunity for families to see this show.”

Paw Patrol will take to the stage twice daily at the show.

On Tuesday the performance will be at 2pm and 4.30pm and on Wednesday it is at 11am and 1pm.

Samantha said the show would provide fantastic entertainment for the kids and a bit of a break for the adults.

"We've provided lots of seating on the floor for the little ones and then some tables and chairs for the adults to take the load off while the kids are enjoying the show,” she said.

With the first kids entertainment of its kind at the Emerald Show, the performance is set to be a treat for children throughout the region.

"We try to get something for the younger children every year but sometimes it is really difficult to secure someone,” Samantha said.

"I'd say this would be the biggest children's entertainment we've ever been able to provide.”

Paw Patrol will be one of many forms of entertainment at the show.

The whole family can expect a relaxed atmosphere with entertainment highlights including the Heroes of the Outback Rooftop Express Spectacular, The Crack Up Sisters and much more.

If you are keen to be organised, pre-sale show and ride tickets are available.

Tickets will be on sale at the Central Highlands Marketplace on Saturday between 9am and 4pm.

Details

Emerald Show: June 6 and 7

Cost (per day): adults $15, concession and high school students $10, primary school and under free.

Paw Patrol shows: Tuesday 2pm and 4.30pm, Wednesday 11am and 1pm

More information: Emerald Show Society Facebook page