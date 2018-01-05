Emerald Jockey Club Patron laid to rest

The inaugural twilight New Year's Eve race meeting at Pioneer Park has anchored itself into a permanent fixture on the Central Highland region's social calendar. The Emerald Jockey Club took their racing product to the next level taking the meeting to the World Wide Web via streaming the meeting with a full raceday coverage via Matty Peters On the Bit Facebook page which included a full raceday coverage from Leon Roberts and racecallers Scott Powers and Andrew Watts. While some attended with the sole aim of backing a winner or two, most went along simply to soak up the festive New Years atmosphere the the hard working Emerald Jockey Club proved it was a big day for Central Highlands trained horses. Les Jamieson opened the account for the Highlands taking out the 1000 metre maiden handicap with his new stable addition Fiderius ($3.00) who was ridden to perfection by Scott Sheargold scorching to the line for a dominant win for the Dysart trained galloper.

Emma Bell chimed in for the Highlands jockey ranks taking out race 2 for Blackall trainer Dennis O'Brien with Rock on Skye ($3.50 )who took out the benchmark 50 handicap over 1000 metres. The bell and O'Brien combination has built up a formidable strike rate the pair have chalked up plenty of wins together in 2017 and took out the Alpha and Muttaburra cups with A Dependant.

Leading provincial Queensland fly in fly out hoop Nathan Day jetted in to Emerald to pilot a race to race double for Glenda Bell the duo finished 2017 with a bang scoring firstly in race 3 the benchmark 65 handicap over 1000 metres with Ossenhagen ($2.40) who was crunched in the betting from $5-to start a hot $2.40 favourite. In a masterfully timed Day ride Ossenhagen charged past the Peter Fleming trained Gower ($2.80) in the last 50 metres with the sprinter returning back to form the duo backed it up again in the next race the class 3 plate over 1200 metres with The baker $2.80 who is raced by the Wilkinson family in Collinsville and scored comfortably from Ross Vaggs well performed Victorian recent stable acquisition ($1.80) favourite Diamond District ridden by Pietro Romeo. The Bluff galloper done a lot of work early in the run and will also win races in the near future for the Vagg stable. The baker is headed for a spell and also has a very promising future ahead.

The last race on the program was taken out by miss Craiglea Krystle Johnston who chalked up win number 100 for the young Sunshine Coast trainer since taking out a trainers licence as head trainer at her fathers Craiglea racing stables. Johnston took out the benchmark 50 handicap over 1300 metre with Craiglea Ceon who led from the barriers after being set alight from the barriers by jockey Jason Missen in a daring catch me if you can display holding off Olivia Cairns runner Masons Chance ($6) by the barest of margins in the most thrilling finish of the day to round off the 5 event card.

On a sadder note Yesterday in Capella, Emerald Jockey Club Patron, life member, race horse owner and racing fanatic Deidre Milne who served many years as the secretary of the Emerald Jockey Club was laid to rest at 87 years of age. The matriarch of the Milne family who have had a long association with racing in the highlands. Deidres late husband Herb Milne served as the President of the Emerald Jockey Club for many years. Deirdre kept a keen interest in racing right up to the last days and her last runner as an owner was the well performed Ninette Khan who sadly broke down in late 2016. She was still as keen on her racing as at any time in her in life on Sunday at the New Year's Eve meeting jockeys wore black armbands in honour of her. The Milne family were in attendance with a big contingent on hand doing what Deirdre would have liked celebrating her life and having a drink and a punt at the races at Pioneer Park.

The next race meet in the Highlands is on February 17th at Pioneer Park.