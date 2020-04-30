Emerald juice bar back in business

A JUICE shop in Emerald that closed last month reopened today, and its owner has her “fingers crossed” it will stay that way.

Jody Haylock unlatched the doors of Crave Food & Juice Bar on Hospital Road this morning.

“I’m just taking a massive risk because I can’t afford to keep it closed,” Ms Haylock said.

“The bills keep rolling in and we have to try something.

“It’s not because I was given any financial relief.”

Despite the effort taking “every last dollar I have”, Ms Haylock said she is “so happy”.

“I owned it for eight years, so the last thing you want to do is close business,” she said.

Thirty-two employees lost their jobs when the store closed in March, having difficulty making rent payments.

Some of those employees are back.

“We can’t afford all of them,” Ms Haylock said. “We’re running on a tighter staff and fewer hours.”

“We’re only open from 6am to 3pm instead of the 12-hour days we used to open.

“I closed because we were bleeding out and it made sense, but because there’s no timeline on [coronavirus restrictions], we have to try with our fingers crossed.

“I guess I won’t know until the end of today and tomorrow.”

New menu items have been introduced to attract customers.

Worker Chardon Parata said she was happy the business was up and running.

“Yesterday alone, we had people walking past saying ‘Are you guys going to reopen?’

“100 per cent everybody’s definitely pleased it’s open again.”