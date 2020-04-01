Emerald juice shop closes, hope left at ‘sister’ cafe

Roses & Beans owner Jody Haylock had to close her other store, Crave Juice, this week.

THIRTY-TWO employees lost their jobs and a business owner “cried all day” when she was forced to close her Emerald shop.

Jody Haylock owns Crave Juice and Roses & Beans in Emerald.

Uncertain about making rent payments, Ms Haylock closed seven-year-old Crave Juice on Tuesday, “hopefully not forever”.

“I’ve cried all day, every day,” she said. “I’ve worked seven years to keep it open and within a few weeks we’ve had to close.”

Crave Juice’s “big sister”, the multitasking Roses & Beans – a cafe, gift shop, and florist in one – remains open.

Roses & Beans has offered food delivery for several years, so no dramatic logistic shift was needed to fit coronavirus limitations.

Economics, however, effected a change this week: Wednesday was the last day, until further notice, that the cafe’s kitchen would be open.

“Wages outweigh income,” Ms Haylock said simply.

Many residents stopped by to support the popular cafe.

“The town really got behind us to the point where we couldn’t answer the phone,” Ms Haylock said.

“It was lovely and I do appreciate it very much. I’d love to thank the town for being so supportive.”

Coffee and flowers are still available at Roses & Beans.