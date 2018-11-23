Emerald juniors end the season on a high

GOOD RIDE: Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club ended the season by being awarded 2018 Most Improved Club of the Year.

GOOD RIDE: Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club ended the season by being awarded 2018 Most Improved Club of the Year. Terry Hill

A HUGE year has been capped off with Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club being awarded 2018 Most Improved Club of the Year and named as a finalist in the 2018 Club of the Year.

This is a huge honour for our club as we have worked extremely hard this year and to be recognised for these efforts is amazing.

Emerald Junior Motorcycle Club this year held five club days, a Central Highlands round, Central Queensland round and successfully hosted the Queensland Women's Championships.

Hosting the Queensland Women's was a huge accomplishment and one which would not have been possible without the support of the major event sponsor C&J Excavator Hire.

This award is one which we can proudly accept not only on behalf of our club members but also Evergreen Farms - who are constantly amazing in everything do for the club and our other major sponsors who have believed in us.

The support of other local businesses has also been fantastic, with them happy to open their wallets to support our events.

Emerald really is a great community and we are so proud that a small junior motorcycle club from Emerald has taken out the state's most improved club.

Over the off season we will be opening the track as often as possible for practice days and we have just taken on another club coach.

Now is a great time to get involved with the motocross.

If anyone is wanting any information please jump on our Facebook page "Emerald Junior Motox Club” where you will find all of the club contact details.

Sharon Pease, Emerald Junior Motocross

Media Officer