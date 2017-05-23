Emerald line-up's a cracker

EMERALD will round out the local show circuit this year.

Set to be two days of non-stop action, entertainment and festivities, the show is not to be missed.

Emerald Show Society entertainment co-ordinator Samantha Elsden said attendees can expect a relaxed country show atmosphere enjoying all the produce, the livestock and the food and entertainment that goes with an agricultural show.

Bigger and better than ever, the event will have an array of show-stopping acts this year.

"Our big entertainment highlights are the Heroes of the Outback Rooftop Express Spectacular, The Crack Up Sisters at their homestead and the mystery children's entertainment,” Samantha said.

"We are also using social media to encourage people to get around the showgrounds with an Instagram A2Z Scavenger Hunt.”

The show will also hold a number of Central Highlands finals competitions, making it a jam-packed two days.

The show society also plans something special for the kids.

The top secret announcement will be made soon.

"We have a mystery extra special entertainment show lined up for the young kids,” Samantha said.

"This popular TV show will come to life on stage.

"We will make the big announcement on June 1 but let's just say that they are Ready for Action.”

Returning to the show will be crowd favourite foods including pizzas, baked spuds, fairy floss, dagwood dogs and pancakes.

And for the thrillseekers there will be rides to get the heart racing.

"The sideshow alley this year is sure to be packed with rides for the thrillseekers and games for those who feel lucky,” Samantha said.

The show will feature much more for both young and old, including the fireworks which will be held at 8.30pm on Tuesday night.

Details

When: June 6 and 7

Gates open: 8am

Cost (per day): adults- $15, concession and high school students- $10, primary school and under- Free.

Two day passes: $25 for members.

Facebook: Emerald Show Society

Website: www.emeraldshow.org.au