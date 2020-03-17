Where to buy toilet paper in Emerald as shortage continues

TOILET paper supplies in Emerald are continuing to run bare each day, however, local store owners are receiving regular deliveries while also focusing on helping their elderly and disadvantaged customers get the shopping they need.

Silly Solly's owner Bevan Dingley said he was expecting more toilet paper to be delivered.

"All going well, we'll have some today or tomorrow. We're just waiting on the transport now."

The toilet roll limit would continue to be one pack per person, and an initiative was being introduced where customers who spent $15 would go into the draw to win a $30 voucher, he said.

Mr Dingley said staff at the store were taking care to help all their customers, especially the elderly or disadvantaged, so it's not just about "the quickest and fastest" stocking up their supplies.

"We're trying to help everyone and we're looking after the pensioners with personal service.

"We're helping them run around and grab things and take them out to the car."

A spokesman for Bidfood Emerald said the store currently had no toilet paper, but a delivery was expected Wednesday or Thursday this week.

There was no sanitiser left, and the store was not sure when it would be restocked, although deliveries were arriving weekly.

Emerald's IGA has currently run out of toilet paper and a spokesman said they were not sure when the next delivery was due.

The IGA also has no hand sanitiser or disinfectant spray left on the shelves.

A spokesman for Coles at The Plaza, Emerald, said there were no guarantees of when toilet roll would be available, but they were mostly managing to have some for sale each day with a limit of one pack per customer.

Deliveries were operating as normal, the spokesman said, and stocks of goods and produce were "okay".

"Everything's tracking fairly normally, it's just rather busy."

Community hour was being held from 8-9am, Monday to Friday, for government-issued pension card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Companion Card or Healthcare Card holders allowing the elderly and disadvantaged access to essential grocery items.

A spokesman for Woolworths at the Village said there was plenty of toilet paper being delivered every day, but it was selling out quickly.

However, supplies were being restocked daily and the limit of one pack per person was continuing to be enforced.