Emerald man encourages locals to chase their dreams

GREETINGS: Emerald’s Jeff Faint is big on nature and nostalgia.

WELCOME to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them.

This week’s resident is Jeff Faint.

Occupation: Youth worker.

Age: 28.

Marital status: Single.

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

How much people and companies are in it for themselves. I’d just like a bit more compassion in communities.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

It was a while ago now but getting my black belt in taekwondo and then training students who earned theirs. I’m overdue for a new accomplishment but I’m working on something.

Jeff Faint would love to be paid to travel.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world, what laws would you make?

Four-day work week with mandatory – and company paid – after-work drinks. Thirsty Thursday anyone?

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Three things:

The world doesn’t owe you anything – if you want something, it’s up to you to make it happen.

Don’t settle for being complacent.

Choose experiences over material objects.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were? And why?

Late 20s. I’m an idealist and naive about the world but mature enough to make it work.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Travelling and getting paid to do whatever the heck I want. Youth work is pretty neat though, I get paid to school kids in video games and laser tag.

Emerald’s Jeff Faint.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Booting up Halo and talking crap on a Friday night with the lads over a fine selection of soft drinks and lollies. Nostalgia gets me every time.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

Nature sounds when you’re high in the mountains with the wind blowing. A waterfall goes down well too.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

Early 1700s, sailing around and discovering the new worlds.

Who are the three people you most admire, dead or living?

Grand Master Kim from my style of taekwondo, J. R. R. Tolkien and Jackie Chan – his movies are fire.