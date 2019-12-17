Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Mr Wessling appeared to be having a schizophrenic episode at the time.
COURT: Mr Wessling appeared to be having a schizophrenic episode at the time.
News

Emerald man wields beer against police

Timothy Cox
17th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 37-YEAR-old man threatened police with beer cans and tried to bite them when they came to arrest him in September.

The Emerald Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that Mark William Wessling was standing out the front of his Emerald home with a cigarette and a can of beer on the morning of September 12 when police arrived with a warrant.

Mr Wessling “sprinted towards the front door”, the prosecutor said, “and slammed it behind him.”

After police forced entry, Mr Wessling was found “hiding in a small closet in the first bedroom”.

He then held two beer cans “in a threatening manner” and was subdued despite his attempts to bite police.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the case “demonstrates the difficult job police do in the community”.

“The consequences could have been different if things had unfolded in a different way,” he said.

Mr Wessling’s solicitor said her client had paranoid schizophrenia and it “appears as though he was in the midst of an episode at the time”.

Mr Wessling appeared in court by video link with the Capricornia Correctional Centre. He pleaded guilty and was fined $600.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Student excels through trying time

        premium_icon Student excels through trying time

        News Central Queensland students thrilled with OP results.

        Emerald Ag College demise explained: How did we get here?

        premium_icon Emerald Ag College demise explained: How did we get here?

        News Why did it close and what will happen to the facilities?

        Emerald’s cutest baby a cheeky delight

        premium_icon Emerald’s cutest baby a cheeky delight

        News Votes are in and the winner of Emerald’s cutest bub has been revealed

        FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

        premium_icon FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

        News Police say one simple thing could have saved the man's life