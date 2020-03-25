Emerald Medical Group testing for virus, no confirmations

There are specific screening requirements for COVID-19.

There are specific screening requirements for COVID-19.

AS OF midday Wednesday, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central Highlands.

Emerald Medical Group acting chief executive officer Renee Barlow said that despite rumours to the contrary, people were being tested for the virus, but no test had yet returned positive.

“We are screening people,” Mrs Barlow said.

“We’re operating under the Queensland Government’s testing requirements.”

Those requirements state that novel coronavirus testing should only occur if a person meets two criteria: he must have a fever of 38 degrees or higher or have shortness of breath, a cough, or a sore throat; and he must have travelled overseas or been in contact with a confirmed case in the past 14 days.

Mrs Barlow said that someone’s being asked to stay at home was not a confirmation that he had contracted the virus.

“Government guidelines are that anyone experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms are being asked to self-isolate.

“We’re just trying to continue business as usual.”

There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Queensland, all in Rockhampton.

Some resident Samaritans are offering help to the needy.

People can call the State Government hotline on 13 HEALTH or the Emerald Medical Group for more information.