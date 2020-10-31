Emerald misses out on the classic democracy sausage

Myra Stanton and Ian Burnett at the Denison State School polling booth on October 31 for the 2020 state government election.

EMERALD residents missed out on their democracy sausages for election day, with no community groups game to take on the fundraising stalls.

After working at many elections over the years, Denison State School’s polling booth volunteer Myra Stanton said the 2020 State Election was much different from the rest.

“With COVID-19 its been a little bit different,” Ms Stanton said.

“I’ve heard 75 per cent of people have already voted so it’s not going to be too busy today.”

Ms Stanton said she thought pre-polling cost the country a lot of money, but it suited the people.

“People seem to like it and we have to look after what the people want, but its really hard on us volunteers coming out two weeks before, and by the time you get to Saturday you think ‘thank god, we can see the end of the tunnel’.”

Blake Repane with Loyola and Glen McKinlay at the Emerald North State School polling booth.

What she really missed about this year was all the community groups’ fundraising stalls.

“Normally they would have a sausage sizzle but not today,” she said.

“Traditionally, when I was growing up, it was a great social day.

“People would come in from the bush, parents would shop and kids would get an ice cream. I miss those days, but I guess you've got to move with the times.

“I’m just hoping we can get back to normal soon. Viruses go away eventually.”

Emerald Christian College Principal Graeme Johnston said the school was set up for 2000 voters but he was expecting less than 300.

Sue Leyland, Holly Gagnepain and Graeme Johnston at the Emerald Christian College polling booth.

“We’ll be lucky if we get 15 per cent of that today,” he said.

“There’s the pre-poll, COVID-19 and the postal vote is getting more popular.”

He too couldn’t get any community groups to host the sausage sizzle, but he said at least they had an airconditioned building for voters.

“It’s been as exciting as watching paint dry today, but that’s okay. It is a bit of a walk but we’re improving community health in doing so, and you get aircon and cold water.”

Emerald voters can head to Emerald Christian College, Emerald North State School or Denison State School to cast their votes today.