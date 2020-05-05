Emerald mum voted the regions’ best home gardener

GREEN THUMB: Paula Swain was voted the best home gardener in the Central Highlands.

IF YOU can’t find her at the tennis courts with the kids, you’ll find Paula Swain covered in potting mix, hard at work in the garden.

“I’ve always liked gardening,” she said.

“My dad can even remember me helping him as a kid.

“I would cart rocks home and make garden beds. I was only eight or nine.”

An avid gardener from a young age, Mrs Swain said when she was growing up she would ride to the local nursery and use her pocket money to buy new plants.

“If you’re a gardener I think it’s just in-built in you,” she said.

“It’s something you do as a kid. It’s not that you chose to do it, you just do it.

“It’s in the genes because you either love or you don’t.”

CQ News asked you to vote for the best home gardener in the Central Highlands and the Emerald mum took it out with 53 per cent of votes.

Paula Swain loves spending time in the garden.

“I was shocked because there are some really good gardeners in Emerald,” she said.

“I go for a look at other’s peoples gardens and that’s where you get inspiration.”

Mrs Swain spent many years developing and maintaining gardens across Emerald when she worked for the council, and also grew and sold plants from her own home-based nursery called Paula’s Plants.

The family now lives on a 20-acre property on the outskirts of town where she has worked to keep the garden 95 per cent full of natives.

“Last year was really dry, we had no rain for eight or nine months so I had to pick and choose what got watered,” Mrs Swain said.

“I want it to be sustainable and blend in with the bush.”

Fruit trees and rose bushes are also a few of the plants that make up the other five per cent.

She keeps telling her husband she won’t make any more garden beds, but within no time at all another one has appeared.

Although her two sons don’t share her passion, they are great sports when it comes to helping out.

“They haven’t had much choice,” she laughed.

“They’re great labour, especially over the school holidays.

“They roll their eyes but they come and help, I couldn’t do it without them.”

Emerald gardeners are limited in what they can plant due to the climate, but if that wasn’t a factor, Mrs Swain said she would love to create a real English style garden or visit the Blue Mountains and “have all the native forest and timber”.