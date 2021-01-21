Menu
The playground at Steve Bell Park is expected to be open to the public in March. Photo: file
Emerald playground to open after year long delay

Kristen Booth
21st Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Emerald residents can look forward to a playground and shade structure returning to the Mayfair Ridge Estate.

The playground at Steve Bell Park is expected to be open to the public in March, more than a year after it was initially damaged.

Central Highlands Regional Council has been advised by the insurer that the works are scheduled to begin in February.

The subsequent insurance claim has been revealed as the cause for the delay in replacing the equipment that has since been removed.

The nearest alternative facility is at Vicki Peters Park, located on Rifle Range Rd.

