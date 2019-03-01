Emerald Plaza Pharmacy a national finalist

GREAT WORK: The team at Emerald Plaza Pharmacy, Peggy Zhu and Jess Burrey (front), Renee Van Zanden, Alysha Matheson, Hayley Wright, Lucy-Anne Coutts and Jo Burchmann (back).

EMERALD Plaza Pharmacy has been announced as one of six finalists in the Guild Pharmacy of the Year Awards, an honour Emerald Pharmacy Services director Jess Earnshaw attributes to the pharmacy's transformation and dedication to offering a greater range of services.

Mrs Earnshaw said she was "very, very excited” to be a finalist and was looking forward to speaking on some of the panels at the conference.

The awards - an initiative of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia - recognise excellence in three categories, including business management, community engagement and professional innovation, and winners will be announced on Thursday at the conference on the Gold Coast.

EXCITED: Jess Earnshaw from Emerald Plaza Pharmacy, which is in the running to win a national award. Contributed

Emerald Plaza Pharmacy professional services co-ordinator Hayley Wright has also been recognised as a Queensland finalist in the Pharmacy Assistant of the Year award for her contribution to community pharmacy and her innovative role.

Mrs Earnshaw said Emerald Plaza Pharmacy, which she bought in 2016, had 14 staff and had undergone a "major renovation”.

"The drive for that was for us to be able to provide specific consultation rooms and as a result of that we've been able to provide a greater range of services that is beyond what is traditionally seen as a pharmacy offering,” she said.

New services included lifestyle coaching, vaccination and medication reviews.

"It also gives us space to provide the opportunity for patients to have greater contact with the pharmacist and private areas for more discussions,” Ms Earnshaw said.

Rural pharmacies, she said, faced the challenge of attracting pharmacists and often operated with one pharmacist at a time.

"Whereas in a metro pharmacy there would be multiple,” she said. "We've had to be innovative in our work flow and how we provide our services.”

Ms Earnshaw said the pharmacy had fostered a strong focus on training and development for all staff, including school-based trainings and employment of junior pharmacy assistants.

"Our values are to improve health and inspire well-being, which has to start encompassing the preventative health space,” she said.

She said the pharmacy also adopted a responsibility for educating the community about available health services and how the health of the community could be improved.

"We have high rates of smoking and potential high rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

Exposure to dust and smoke - common in the construction, mining and agriculture industries - were common causes and "cover a fair chunk of the workforce in our area”.

"In general we also have increasing obesity and sedentary behaviour so we're trying to educate people on safe and effective ways to improve their lifestyle,” Ms Earnshaw said.

"Small changes can have significant benefits if they're applied in the right way.”

To celebrate their finalist announcement and to thank the community, Emerald Plaza Pharmacy is holding a morning tea on Tuesday from 10am and will offer their services for free.