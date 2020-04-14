Menu
FINES: Emerald police have fined a number of people ignoring self isolation rules.
News

Emerald police crack down on COVID-19 rules

Kristen Booth
14th Apr 2020 3:30 PM
EMERALD police issued fines and several warnings over the Easter weekend to people who disregarded the isolation rules.

Officer in charge of Emerald Road Policing Unit, Sergeant Brad Weeks said two fines were issued and a number of people were warned about ignoring COVID-19 public health directions.

Sgt Weeks said the majority of warnings on the weekend were in relation to the movement and gathering aspects of the Home Confinement, Movement and Gathering Direction.

“Don’t go out unless it is necessary,” he said.

Police can issue on-the-spot fines of $1334 for an individual or $6672 for a corporation.

Mr Weeks said he was generally impressed with behaviour over the Easter long weekend, although police did expect some people to be confused and others to ignore the rules.

“Some people are still pushing the boundaries and trying to think of ways to get around the rules by not considering that the rules are for everyone’s safety, especially the vulnerable members of our community,” he said.

While there were minimal incidents in Emerald, Blackwater police officers had no issues.

Acting Officer in Charge of Blackwater Police Station, Acting Sergeant Shar Deacon said no warnings or fines had been issued in relation to the non-essential travel or social distancing rules.

“As a whole, Blackwater has been very good,” she said.

“We’ve had a few noise complaints, which were people just at home listening to music. Nothing major.”

Acting Sgt Deacon said she was pleased to see so many people following the rules.

“People don’t want to get sick, so people are doing the right thing,” she said.

“It’s good to see the majority of people are staying home, and only travelling for essential reasons.”

For more information on social distancing rules, visit the Queensland Government website or Department of Health frequently asked questions.

blackwater police coronavirus self isolation crimes easter weekend emerald police fined non-essential travel ban social distancing
Central Queensland News

