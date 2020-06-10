Menu
THEFT: A new Emerald Police operation will focus on property offences.
Emerald police launch operation targeting theft

Timothy Cox
10th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
EMERALD police launched a new operation to deal with an increase of thefts about town.

In response to a greater number of offences, the ‘local property crime operation’ will

focus police attention on stolen property.

Officer in charge of Emerald Police Station, Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane, reminded residents to secure valuable goods.

“We are currently experiencing an increase in the number of property related offences occurring in Emerald,” he said.

“These offences include property being stolen from unlocked vehicles and vehicle keys being stolen from unlocked homes and businesses.

“In response to this increase in crime, Emerald police have launched a local property crime operation. There will be increased police presence specifically targeting these offences.”

Snr Sgt McFarlane recommended locking vehicles when unattended and not leaving valuables in them.

He advised locking homes overnight and keeping car keys out of sight.

To report a crime that has been committed phone on Policelink on 131 444.

