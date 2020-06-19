Emerald race day attracts runners from far and wide

TOMORROW’S eight-race program at Pioneer Park has attracted runners from far and wide in country Queensland.

The locals from the Central Highlands are well represented and look set to be competitive in their respective events.

As always Glenda Bell has a strong hand, and with a big team of seven runners will combine with her stable jockey Elyce Smith. Together they have a phenomenal strike rate at Pioneer Park.

The richest race on the program is the $22,000 QTIS maiden over the quick and the dead 1000 metres at Pioneer Park.

The races will be broadcast on Sky Channel and will still be run as a patron-free meeting.

The club hopes, with further advice to come from Racing Queensland, it will soon have a road map on when meetings can be opened up to the general public and be viable for the club.

The team at the jockey club has put plenty of hard work into the Pioneer Park track surface and it is set for a big day of racing.

Rockhampton trainer Jamie Mcconachy has made the journey along Capricornia Hwy and looks to be a big player to take out the event with Elite Grey having its first start for the stable.

It will be well found by the odds makers after having solid form on the south east Queensland provincial circuit last prep.

The main danger will come from Olivia Cairns with Kilkenny Lad, who has been knocking on the door at recent Mackay runs.

Leading Pioneer Park trainer Raymond Williams lines up in the benchmark 65 over the 1000-metre trip with Hayyler’s Tary, who will be looking to make it back to back wins in a very competitive field with Mark Barnham in the saddle.

Hayyler’s Tary makes her own luck racing on the pace and will be hard to beat in the event. Glenda Bell lines up with two runners. Elyce Smith rides Bell’s new stable addition, Art of Dance, and Bell’s other new stable addition, Tawdeen, will have in-form apprentice Marnu Potgieter in the saddle.

The 1300-metre open handicap has drawn together a cracking field with Glenda Bell’s Mackay cup candidate Fastnet Flyer being well placed back to handicap conditions.

Elyce Smith will partner the veteran cup contender after a gallant third placing behind the in-form Drum Beats choice last start here at Pioneer Park.

Todd Austin’s tough Central Western galloper French Hussler ticks several boxes and should also be in the finish.

Pioneer Park trainer Trevor Williams proved patience is a virtue after he took out the $19,000 1100-metre maiden at Callaghan Park last Saturday with Mettre le feu.

Trevor and his wife Jenni have been very patient with the lightly raced mare after several injury setbacks after buying the mare at a bargain base price from Victoria last year.

The perseverance was rewarded when the Pioneer Park trained mare was backed from $31-$9, landing some solid bets for team Williams.

My spies tell me connections had plenty on and had a Saturday night to remember.