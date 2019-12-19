Emerald racing mourns loss of Sally Roberts

LONG serving Emerald Jockey Club president Leon Roberts recently lost his wife Sally Roberts.

She died after a long battle with cancer.

More than 500 people attended the funeral, which was held at the Calvary Christian Church.

The service was attended by many racing identities from throughout Queensland.

Leon’s dedication to racing in Emerald was always backed by his wife Sally, the matriarch of the Roberts family, who rallied the whole family to support Leon’s dedication and passion for racing at certain stages of Leon’s time at the Emerald Jockey Club.

His family, Sally, Davin, Hayley and Stacey have all served in just about every role available at the Emerald Jockey Club.

Sally was a quiet achiever at the club and always backed Leon and the Emerald Jockey Club 110% in every facet she could.

Roberts said he would continue at the Emerald Jockey Club but would step back into the vice president role going forward, with Mary Bulger keeping the seat warm as the new president which was decided at the recent December 7 AGM.

The rest of the executive committee remains unchanged.

The Emerald Jockey Club will honour Sally’s contribution to the club on New Year’s Eve with a race to be named in her honour.

Townsville meet

AT Sunday’s Townsville meeting at Cluden Park Glenda Bell lines up with two runners, including Brooke’s Pleasure who is raced by Leon Roberts and Sally Roberts, in the benchmark 60 handicap over 1000 metres and will be ridden by leading fly in fly out jockey Nathan Day.

If the smart Bell trained mare is to score on Sunday it will be a fitting farewell for the Roberts family and a good opportunity for a last minute Christmas stocking fill up for Bell’s loyal band of punters.

Bell also saddles up veteran galloper Four Excel in the benchmark 75 handicap over 1000 metres where Bell will clash with Raymond Williams smart galloper Shigeru Mahogany in the same event.

Both could surprise at big each way odds and will be highly competitive and feature in the finish.

Great racer

RAYMOND Williams’ veteran 10-year-old galloper Bootshaker continued on its great form this preparation taking out the 850 metre open handicap in a dominant fashion at Ferguson Park in Gladstone.

Williams picked the veteran galloper up for the grand sum of $0 when Bootshaker’s previous trainer found it hard to place the speedster with 800-900 metre races few and far in North West Queensland.

Williams said he was a giveaway and had been a great earner for him and his partner Tracey Leake.

This current preparation Bootshaker has banked $13,600 in prizemoney from three starts for team Williams and will line up next at Calliope on Boxing Day in a 1000 metre open handicap.