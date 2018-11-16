Emerald remembers fallen

Emerald Rotary provided food and drinks for attendees at the Emerald Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, November 11.

Emerald Rotary provided food and drinks for attendees at the Emerald Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday, November 11. Kristen Booth

NOEL Mallyon couldn't be more proud when he saw the hundreds of people who turned up in Emerald to honour the men and women who died in the service of their country on Remembrance Day last Sunday.

"The service was very special to us as it signified the centenary of armistice,” Emerald RSL president Mr Mallyon said.

"None of us will probably be around when the bicentennial comes around in another 100 years' time.

"It was something special we were able to attend and show our respects to those who lost their lives in World War I and all those we have lost in wars and conflicts since then as well. It was very meaningful.”

Mr Mallyon said about 300 people turned up to the service.

"There were a lot of people who couldn't make it but assured me at 11am they were certainly going to stop and have their minute's silence,” he said.

"Rotary came along and got involved in the service, they put out tea and coffee and held a sausage sizzle.

"We also had the cutting of the centenary of remembrance cake and every slice was handed out.

"At the end of the service we planted a matured Gallipoli Lone Pine tree at the northern part of the cenotaph.

"We were over the moon with how the service went and how many people turned up to show their respects.”

Winners of Legacy project announced

EMERALD high and primary school students have been hard at work perfecting the Legacy project Anzac to Armistice.

The project was part of a competition in which schools provided a lasting Legacy for the end of World War I (Armistice) that included a poem written by John Watkins.

Emerald RSL honorary secretary Bryan Ottone said the entries received were of a very high standard and were presented in digital format, laminated and shown at the Remembrance Day service.

"Due to the very high standard of the entries, four were selected for prizes, although all entries were worthy of recognition,” he said.

"Every entrant will be given a special Centenary of Armistice coin, which was specially minted for the historic occasion.

"The coin has a replica of the Emerald cenotaph of one side.”

Those selected for prizes were Brant Wills from Emerald State School and Jazzie Casey, Dakota Iles and Kalob Iles from Emerald State High School.

"The president and members of the Emerald RSL Sub-Branch wish to thank all students who entered the Legacy project and trust that they enjoyed the experience,” Mr Ottone said.

"Leanne Ross is also thanked for her involvement in co-ordinating the project.”

Dedication ceremony of prior RSL flagpole

EARLIER last Sunday, proceeding the Remembrance Day service, a gathering of interested people witnessed the dedication ceremony of the former RSL flagpole in the rose garden at Emerald Pioneer Cottage.

Emerald historian Marie Reid responded, thanking the RSL for their generous donation of the refurbished flagpole to the Emerald and District Historical Association Inc, which the RSL had erected and in so doing saved a little more of Emerald's history.

The commemorative plaque attached to a large rock at the base of the flagpole was unveiled by MPLachlan Millar, Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, Ms Reid and Rosemary McLeod.